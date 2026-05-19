Burt Jones, Rick Jackson advance to Georgia Republican primary runoff for governor

The Brief Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson advanced to a June 16 Republican runoff for Georgia governor. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff faces no Democratic opposition as a crowded field of Republicans battle to challenge him. Two judicial candidates face ethics complaints after campaigning together on an abortion rights platform.



Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson advanced to a June 16 Republican runoff for Georgia governor on Tuesday. The high-stakes race headlines a busy primary day that features contested congressional seats and a rare challenge to sitting state Supreme Court justices.

Georgia gubernatorial runoff

What we know:

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson secured spots in the June 16 Republican runoff for Georgia governor. Jones relies on backing from Donald Trump, while Jackson positions himself as an political outsider.

More than $113 million was spent on advertising in the Republican primary for governor. Jackson’s campaign accounted for more than $61 million of that total, while Democrats running for governor spent about $3 million.

Burt Jones (left) and Rick Jackson (right) (Campaign photos)

What they're saying:

"I think Georgia just spoke, y'all," Jones said at his election night party. "The reason why I know we're gonna win is because of friends and family members."

Following his advancement, Jackson said the choice is stark for GOP runoff voters, calling Jones a political insider who is "working inside the system for his own benefit."

"I cannot be bought, and I will not back down," Jackson said.

And while Jones was endorsed by Trump, Jackson said he would be Trump's "favorite governor."

"As governor, I'll be like Trump but with a southern tongue," said Jackson.

Democratic governor field

What we don't know:

It is still unknown which candidate will secure the Democratic nomination for governor to avoid a June 16 runoff. The field includes Keisha Lance Bottoms, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, and Mike Thurmond.

Senate primary battle

Dig deeper:

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff faces no primary opposition as he seeks reelection after raising almost $60 million this cycle. Meanwhile, the Republican primary to challenge him features Reps. Mike Collins and Buddy Carter, along with former football coach Derek Dooley.

The race turned tense over a House ethics complaint accusing Collins of misusing tax money by paying an aide's girlfriend for unperformed work. Collins denies any wrongdoing.

House seat changes

By the numbers:

Four of Georgia's 14 U.S. House districts are open on Tuesday. Vacancies were created by Senate runs, the retirement of Republican U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, and the death of Democrat David Scott in April.

Suburban Atlanta's 13th District features state Rep. Jasmine Clark and Gwinnett County school board Chair Everton Blair. In northeast Georgia's 9th District, Republican incumbent Andrew Clyde faces challenges from Sam Couvillon and Gregg Poole.

Judicial ethics complaints

What they're saying:

Tuesday also serves as the general election for Georgia's technically nonpartisan judgeships. Former state Sen. Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin are challenging incumbent Republican-appointed justices.

The state Judicial Qualifications Commission said in statements dated Sunday that Jordan and Rankin violated rules of judicial conduct. The commission noted they publicly endorsed each other and made statements supporting the restoration of abortion rights.

State Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey criticized the findings. He called the commission's statements "a cynical attempt by a mere bureaucratic arm of the Georgia Republican establishment to hide the truth about this race from Georgia voters."