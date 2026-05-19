Georgia Primary Election Live Blog: Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday

article

Georgia voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent their party in November, with the race to replace term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp topping the ballot. Under Georgia election law, primary candidates must clear a 50% plus one vote threshold to win their party's nomination outright. Runoff elections, if necessary, will take place June 16.

Polls across Georgia opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m.

8 A.M. Steady stream of voters

A polling location in Gwinnett County saw a "pretty good flow" of voters within the first half hour after polls opened Tuesday morning.

In Dunwoody, election workers and volunteers were seen unloading supplies and preparing polling sites before doors opened, and FOX 5 Atlanta also saw a steady stream of voters heading into polling locations after 7 a.m.

One voter in Dunwoody told FOX 5 she was motivated to cast a ballot because of rising electric bills.

7:45 A.M. Find your polling location

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is also running for governor, posted helpful information for voters who need to find the correct polling location.

Don't forget to bring your government-issued photo ID to the polling s

Sen. Greg Dolezal filed a lawsuit on Monday against Raffernsperger to force election officials to allow bipartisan observers inside the state's election-night operations center. Raffensperger responded by stating that votes are handled at the local county level rather than the central operations room.

7 A.M. Polls open in Georgia

Polls around the state of Georgia have opened for voting. They will remain open until 7 p.m.

Team Trump also posted a message to Georgia voters as polls opened on Tuesday morning.

6:45 A.M. Important reminder

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, posted an important reminder shortly before polls opened in the state of Georgia on Tuesday morning.

6 A.M. Democrat voters outpacing Republican

Georgia voters are turning out in record numbers for the state’s primary election, with more than 1 million ballots cast during early voting before polls open Tuesday morning.

Polling locations across the state open at 7 a.m., as election workers prepared for what could be a high-turnout Election Day. About 14% of Georgia’s more than 7.3 million active voters had already cast ballots before Tuesday.

In addition to the high-profile governor and U.S. Senate primaries, voters are also weighing in on races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and seats that could influence the state’s political direction for years to come.

Early voting numbers show registered Democrats outpacing Republicans, with more than 584,000 Democrats casting ballots compared to just over 430,000 Republicans before Election Day.

Nonpartisan contests, including races for the Georgia Supreme Court, are also drawing attention this cycle because of the court’s potential role in future cases involving issues such as redistricting and gerrymandering.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. statewide. Voters who are in line by the deadline will still be allowed to cast a ballot.

5:45 A.M. Race to face Ossoff

The Republican primary for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat is shaping up to be another closely watched race on Primary Day, with political observers expecting the contest could head to a runoff. The eventual GOP nominee will face incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Five Republicans are on the ballot, but the leading candidates include Buddy Carter, Mike Collins and former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley. Candidates John McCallum and John Coyle are also in the race. Polling in recent days has remained tight and fluid heading into Election Day.

Candidates spent the final hours of the campaign emphasizing leadership and electability, with several arguing they are best positioned to challenge Ossoff in the general election.

Unlike the Republican governor’s primary, the Senate race has not featured an endorsement from President Donald Trump, leaving many voters watching closely to see which candidate emerges from the crowded field.

5:30 A.M. Crowded race for governor

The Republican primary for governor has become one of the state’s most expensive and contentious races, with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire businessman Rick Jackson flooding the airwaves with attack ads. An estimated $100 million has already been spent on the race, including about $50 million from Jackson’s own pocket.

Political observers widely expect the GOP contest to head to a runoff, with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr also competing for Republican voters. President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Jones is expected to play a major role in turnout among conservative voters.

RELATED: Georgia candidates making final campaign stops Monday

On the Democratic side, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered Election Day as the frontrunner and is hoping to avoid a runoff. Her challengers include former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former state Sen. Jason Esteves and former labor commissioner and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

RELATED: Poll shows Georgia GOP races likely headed to runoffs

Polls across Georgia open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m. Election workers were already arriving at polling locations, including one in Gwinnett County, before sunrise as counties prepared for a busy day of voting.

Where to see results tonight

FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX LOCAL are your sources for election results. Look for updates streaming live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on election night. Enable notifications in the FOX LOCAL mobile app to receive alerts on results, runoff likelihoods, comprehensive race analysis and more throughout the night.