Police investigation underway Tuesday morning in South Fulton

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The Brief Police are investigating an incident at a home on Jerome Road in South Fulton. Several police units were seen in the area off Old National Highway. Authorities have not yet released details about the investigation.



Police are investigating an incident in South Fulton Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Several police units were seen on Jerome Road off Old National Highway, where officers appeared focused on a home on the street.

Authorities have not released information about what prompted the response or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Officials have also not said if there is any danger to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.