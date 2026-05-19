Police investigation underway Tuesday morning in South Fulton
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SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating an incident in South Fulton Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Several police units were seen on Jerome Road off Old National Highway, where officers appeared focused on a home on the street.
Authorities have not released information about what prompted the response or whether anyone has been taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Officials have also not said if there is any danger to the public.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.