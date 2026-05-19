Expand / Collapse search

Police investigation underway Tuesday morning in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 19, 2026 5:23am EDT
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team

The Brief

    • Police are investigating an incident at a home on Jerome Road in South Fulton.
    • Several police units were seen in the area off Old National Highway.
    • Authorities have not yet released details about the investigation.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating an incident in South Fulton Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Several police units were seen on Jerome Road off Old National Highway, where officers appeared focused on a home on the street.

Authorities have not released information about what prompted the response or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Officials have also not said if there is any danger to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Preliminary information gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

South FultonCrime and Public SafetyNews