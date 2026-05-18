Georgia Primary 2026: Last-minute need to know heading to the polls

The Brief High-profile races include governor, U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state. As long as you are in line by the 7 p.m. deadline on election day, you will be permitted to cast your ballot. Look for race result updates on FOX LOCAL streaming live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on election night.



Voters across the Peach State will decide the outcome in a high-stakes primary that will determine the trajectory of the 2026 midterm elections. With several statewide offices up for grabs and a pivotal U.S. Senate seat on the line, today’s results set the stage for what is expected to be another cycle of intense national scrutiny on Georgia’s electorate.

High-stakes battle to succeed Kemp highlights top of ticket

Big picture view:

At the top of the ticket, the spotlight remains fixed on the race for governor, where a crowded field of candidates is vying to succeed the term-limited Brian Kemp. On the Republican side, heavyweights including Healthcare Executive Rick Jackson, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are locked in a competitive battle for the nomination. Meanwhile, the Democratic primary features prominent figures such as former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, all seeking to flip the governor's mansion in November.

The GOP tax debate

Dig deeper:

A central theme of the Republican primary has been the state income tax. Candidates like Rick Jackson have campaigned on cutting it in half immediately, while Burt Jones has pledged a path to its total elimination.

Democratic policy shifts

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has focused her platform on education, specifically pledging to eliminate state income taxes for Georgia teachers. Jason Esteves has countered with a push for universal 4-year-old pre-K across the state.

One of the cycle's biggest surprises is former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan running as a Democrat, testing whether a "centrist" approach can consolidate the Democratic base.

Ossoff’s seat and congressional balance of power on the line

Big picture view:

Voters are also weighing in on the primary for the U.S. Senate, as incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff prepares to defend his seat. While Ossoff remains the presumptive Democratic nominee, a high-profile Republican field—led by U.S. Representatives Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, along with former football coach Derek Dooley—is fighting for the chance to challenge him. Beyond the statewide races, all 14 of Georgia’s Congressional Districts are on the ballot, with several key match ups in the Atlanta suburbs likely to draw national attention as the night unfolds.

Ossoff has largely run on his record of securing federal funding for local infrastructure projects, while Republican challengers like Buddy Carter have sought to tie him to national economic frustrations and border security concerns.

Congressional hotspots

Big picture view:

Keep an eye on the 7th District, where incumbent Republican Rich McCormick faces a primary challenge from the right, and the 13th District, where veteran Democrat David Scott is navigating a crowded primary field concerned about his longevity.

Down-ballot dynamics

Local perspective:

Results for lieutenant governor and secretary of state are also being watched closely, as these roles will be critical in certifying and managing the upcoming 2028 presidential cycle.

Need to know at the polls

Before heading out to cast your ballot, there are a few essential logistics to keep in mind to ensure your vote is counted.

Polls across Georgia are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and as long as you are in line by the 7 p.m. cutoff, you are legally entitled to cast your vote.Because Georgia operates as an open primary state, you do not need to be a registered member of a specific party to participate; you will simply choose a Republican, Democratic, or Nonpartisan ballot when you check in at your precinct.

Because Georgia operates as an open primary state, you do not need to be a registered member of a specific party to participate; you will simply choose a Republican, Democratic, or Nonpartisan ballot when you check in at your precinct.

To make your trip to the polls as seamless as possible, you must bring a valid photo ID.Acceptable forms include a Georgia driver’s license (even if expired), a U.S. passport, a valid military photo ID, or a tribal photo ID.

Acceptable forms include a Georgia driver’s license (even if expired), a U.S. passport, a valid military photo ID, or a tribal photo ID.

If you realize you are at the wrong precinct or have issues with your registration on-site, you have the right to request a provisional ballot.You can then verify your eligibility with your county registrar within three days of the election to ensure your vote is tallied.

You can then verify your eligibility with your county registrar within three days of the election to ensure your vote is tallied.

Where to find your polling location

Precinct locations can occasionally change between election cycles. To confirm your specific polling place and view a sample ballot, use the following official resources:

Georgia Secretary of State: My Voter Page (MVP) : The primary resource to find your assigned Election Day precinct, check your registration status, and see a sample ballot. The primary resource to find your assigned Election Day precinct, check your registration status, and see a sample ballot.

GA SOS Online Portal: Find Your County Office: If you have specific questions about your ballot or precinct, you can contact your local County Board of Registrars directly. If you have specific questions about your ballot or precinct, you can contact your local County Board of Registrars directly.

FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX LOCAL are your sources for election results. Look for updates streaming live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on election night. Enable notifications in the FOX LOCAL mobile app to receive alerts on results, runoff likelihoods, comprehensive race analysis and more throughout the night.

The 50% threshold & potential runoffs

Why you should care:

Under Georgia election law, primary candidates must clear a 50% plus one vote threshold to win their party's nomination outright. Given the heavily crowded, multi-candidate fields at the top of both the gubernatorial and Senate tickets, political analysts are highly anticipating that several major races could be pushed to a decisive runoff election, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16.