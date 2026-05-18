New video shows arrest in deadly Atlanta Beltline stabbing

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The Brief Atlanta police released new video Monday showing the arrest of a man accused of killing a woman on the Beltline. Investigators say 21-year-old Jahmare Brown fatally stabbed 23-year-old Alyssa Paige before fleeing on a bicycle. Police say Brown also attacked a postal worker before officers tracked him down in Midtown hours later.



Atlanta Police Department has released new video showing the arrest of a man accused in a deadly stabbing attack along the Atlanta Beltline Northeast Trail.

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What we know:

Investigators say 21-year-old Jahmare Brown stabbed 23-year-old Alyssa Paige on Thursday afternoon near the 1700 block of Flagler Avenue NE. Paige was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman killed in Atlanta Beltline stabbing identified

According to police, officers were first alerted around 12:10 p.m. to reports of a stabbing just north of the Montgomery Ferry Drive overpass. Authorities say Brown had already attacked a U.S. Postal Service worker with a rock before the deadly stabbing happened.

Police said Brown fled both scenes on a bicycle.

Newly released video shows officers locating and arresting Brown along Peachtree Street near St. Luke's Episcopal Church around 5:25 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said two officers spotted the bicycle tied to the attacks and arrested Brown without incident.

Brown is charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. Authorities said he waived his first court appearance at the Fulton County jail.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said surveillance cameras and alert officers helped investigators quickly track down the suspect.

City leaders, including Mayor Andre Dickens, said they are praying for Paige’s family and praised officers for the swift arrest.

Family members described Paige as a "sweet young lady" who was trying to find her way in life.

Investigators believe Brown may have been experiencing a mental health episode during the attacks, but they have not released a motive. Authorities also have not explained what led to the assault on the postal worker or how Brown encountered Paige on the Beltline.

What's next:

Police said the postal worker and another victim injured during the violence are expected to recover.