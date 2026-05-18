APS disciplines students after Dobbs school incident

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The Brief Atlanta Public Schools says two students and a staff member were involved in an incident at Dobbs Elementary School. School leaders launched an investigation after learning about the allegation on May 12. District officials say disciplinary action was taken against the students involved.



Atlanta Public Schools officials say disciplinary action has been taken following an incident involving two students and a staff member at Dobbs Elementary School.

What we know:

According to the district, school administrators became aware of the incident on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. School leadership said a formal investigation was immediately launched after the allegation was reported.

APS said the investigation resulted in disciplinary measures being taken against the two students involved in accordance with the district’s Student Code of Conduct.

District officials also said the staff member involved was advised to seek medical attention "out of an abundance of caution." School leaders said they remain in contact regarding the staff member’s wellbeing.

In a statement, Atlanta Public Schools said:

"On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, school administrators were made aware of an incident involving two students and a staff member at Dobbs Elementary School. Upon learning of the allegation, school leadership immediately launched a formal investigation. As a result of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools Student Code of Conduct were taken against the two students involved.

The staff member involved was advised to seek medical attention out of an abundance of caution, and school leadership continues to remain in communication regarding their wellbeing. The safety and wellbeing of students and staff remain a top priority for Atlanta Public Schools. Because this is a student disciplinary matter, we are unable to provide additional details."

What we don't know:

No other information was released about the incident. Additionally, no names were released. It is also unknown how the students were disciplined.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information. Check back for an update.