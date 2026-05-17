Large police presence reported in DeKalb neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A large police presence swarmed the intersection of Hemingway Road and Martins Crossing Road in DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Police and crime scene investigators focused their attention on a black SUV parked near the curb that had heavy body damage and deployed airbags. A DeKalb County medical examiner arrived at the scene and removed a body from the vehicle on a stretcher.
Neighbors were forced to turn around Sunday afternoon because police blocked off a large section of the neighborhood road. Authorities have since reopened the roadway to traffic, but police have not provided an update on when official details about the cause of death will be released.
A large law enforcement presence near Martins Crossing and Hemingway Road in DeKalb County on May 17, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
DeKalb County police have not yet released the identity of the person who died or explained what caused the vehicle damage. It remains unclear if the incident was a targeted act, a car crash, or if any suspects are being sought by law enforcement.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 5 crews on scene detailing what they have witnessed.