I-285 roadwork closure: Lanes reopen at 5 a.m. Monday

The Brief An active I-285 roadwork closure in Fulton County is causing major travel delays as crews replace original highway panels. State transportation crews sent traffic onto alternative side routes while heavy machinery clears the impacted travel lanes. Regular traffic is scheduled to return early Monday morning after a complete weekend reconstruction effort.



A major section of I-285 remains closed Sunday for an extensive highway reconstruction project, although the roadway is expected to reopen early Monday, providing relief from traffic headaches.

What we know:

Crews have completely shut down a part of I-285 in Fulton County between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road. The closure is part of a multimillion-dollar project to rebuild the old roadway rather than just putting down new asphalt.

State transportation workers needed a full shutdown because the original concrete slabs under the highway are 60 years old. Drivers are experiencing significant traffic backups throughout the metro area as a result of the ongoing work.

What you can do:

If you must travel through this side of town, the Georgia Department of Transportation recommends leaving early and planning for extra travel time. Officials have set up two primary alternate routes to keep vehicles moving around the work zones:

Southbound traffic: All drivers heading south on I-285 are being sent onto I-20.

Northbound traffic: All drivers heading north on I-285 are being sent onto Langford Parkway.

What they're saying:

One Atlanta driver said the roadwork can't be done quick enough.

"They need to hurry up because the lanes are uneven. People don't know which lane they're supposed to be in. So it's really dangerous, so I would like them to hurry up," said Ashley Banks.

"This is not resurfacing, this is a full depth reconstruction of a major interstate that has a lot of traffic on it. So how do you do that? Well, you have to shut it down," said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. "If you don't want to be on the road, don't be on the road if you don't have to, but if you are having to be out and about within the metro Atlanta area, then you really need to plan ahead."

What's next:

This specific section of I-285 is scheduled to open back up to regular traffic on Monday at 5 a.m.. However, this weekend shutdown is only the first of several similar closures that will hit the highway over the coming months. The entire reconstruction initiative is not expected to be completely finished until 2028.

What we don't know:

GDOT has not announced the exact calendar dates or specific locations for the upcoming highway shutdowns that will follow this weekend project. State authorities have also not shared a detailed spending breakdown showing exactly how much of the multimillion-dollar budget is being used for this single Fulton County zone.

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