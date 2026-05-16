Hoax threat prompts Zoo Atlanta evacuation

The Brief Zoo Atlanta was evacuated Saturday. There was a large police presence outside the zoo. Police confirmed there was a threat, but said it was false.



Zoo Atlanta was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a hoax threat, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police department said officers determined the call was "false."

FOX 5's Annie Mapp was at the zoo and spoke with visitors who said they were denied entry and told that the facility had been evacuated.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Zoo Atlanta was evacuated Saturday afternoon. (Credit: FOX 5)

Mapp reported seeing staff members sitting outside the zoo gate and a heavy police presence in the area. K9 officers were also spotted outside Savannah Hall.

What they're saying:

Zoo Atlanta released the following statement:

"Zoo Atlanta received a bomb threat late this afternoon. While this may be the latest in a series of unsubstantiated threats made to organizations around the U.S. in recent weeks, out of an extreme abundance of caution, all Members, guests, and Zoo team members were safely evacuated from Zoo grounds. Law enforcement responded quickly and has confirmed the Zoo is safe."

What we don't know:

The exact nature of the hoax has not been released.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the situation and has reached out to officials for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story contains information from Atlanta police and Annie Mapp on the scene.



