Shots fired near Troup County high school football game

The Brief A high school football game in Troup County was placed on lockdown Friday night following a nearby shooting. Players and spectators were kept inside the stadium while law enforcement officers secured the surrounding neighborhood. School officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and administrators helped ensure everyone's safety.



Nobody was injured after a shooting outside a Troup County high school football game, according to the school district.

What we know:

The shooting happened at the end of the game between Callaway High School and LaGrange High School on Friday at Callaway's stadium. Police said the gunfire erupted in a neighborhood near the school.

The district said everyone inside the stadium, including players and spectators, was locked down while police secured the area. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the shooting.

The school district noted that administrators from both schools were present at the game and helped to make sure everyone remained safe.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly where the shooting took place.