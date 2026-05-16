Four people injured in downtown Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - The search is on for a group of alleged gunmen who injured four people in a downtown shooting, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 100 block of Trinity Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting. When they arrived, officers located two people who had been shot. Both victims were quickly transported to the hospital.
Shortly after, officers found a third gunshot victim nearby, located near the Greyhound bus station. That individual was also rushed to the hospital.
While investigators were processing the scenes, a fourth victim arrived at the hospital on their own, suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Police say they have spoken with all four victims, who stated that a group of unidentified people began shooting in the area of Forsyth Street, causing their injuries.
What we don't know:
At this time, police have not released a motive or descriptions of the shooters.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department.