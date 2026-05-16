Four people injured in downtown Atlanta shooting

article

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after gunfire broke out in the area of Forsyth Street, injuring four people. Responding officers originally located two victims on Trinity Avenue before a third was found near the Greyhound station. A fourth victim self-transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.



The search is on for a group of alleged gunmen who injured four people in a downtown shooting, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 100 block of Trinity Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting. When they arrived, officers located two people who had been shot. Both victims were quickly transported to the hospital.

Shortly after, officers found a third gunshot victim nearby, located near the Greyhound bus station. That individual was also rushed to the hospital.

While investigators were processing the scenes, a fourth victim arrived at the hospital on their own, suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police say they have spoken with all four victims, who stated that a group of unidentified people began shooting in the area of Forsyth Street, causing their injuries.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released a motive or descriptions of the shooters.