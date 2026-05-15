Atlanta Beltline violence: Shops report booming business despite incidents

The Brief Business owners in the Old Fourth Ward report that crime has not hurt their bottom line and sales are up. Security remains highly visible with police officers riding bikes up and down the pathway to keep people safe.



A recent spate of violence has not harmed business along the Atlanta Beltline in the Old Fourth Ward. Local workers report that sales remain strong and a highly visible police presence keeps the popular pathway safe.

Atlanta Beltline safety

What we know:

Shops and restaurants along the Atlanta Beltline in the Old Fourth Ward report that business is booming and remains unaffected after a recent spate of violence. Adam Loudermilk, the bar manager at Guac y Margys, said sales have picked up 100% this year. Kinjou Ten, an employee at the Woof Gang pet-care store, also confirmed that their shop remains very busy and has seen no real effect on their bottom line.

Business owners note that a heightened Atlanta Police Department presence and continuous security patrols make the area feel secure. Security officers regularly stop inside stores to check on workers, especially at night. Reporters on the scene observed a virtual armada of police officers on bikes riding up the pathway.

Loudermilk noted that the path has become much more popular than in past years, remarking that it feels like a monster has started to take over a space where everyone comes to have fun.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the recent violence will impact visitor numbers during upcoming holiday weekends.

The recent violence

The backstory:

Several violent incidents have marred the popular path in recent months as the area attracts larger crowds.

On Thursday, a man was accused of stabbing and killing a woman and wounding another person a few miles up the Beltline.

Additionally, police arrested 14 people and recovered 10 guns in March during a teen takeover about a mile away from the shops.