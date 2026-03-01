14 arrested during 'teen takeover' on Atlanta Beltline

The Brief 14 people were arrested during a "teen takeover" event at the Atlanta Beltline, police said. The arrests stem from two separate calls at locations by the Beltline. Atlanta police had increased patrols and added additional resources in preparation for the event.



Fourteen people were arrested on Saturday night amid a "teen takeover" on the Atlanta Beltline, police said.

What we know:

Atlanta police were notified of the planned event and have organized increased patrols to ensure public safety.

During the "takeover," large groups of unsupervised minors gathered by the Beltline and nearby businesses, police explained.

At one point, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 700 block of North Avenue NE, which resulted in five people being arrested.

Shortly after, police responded to a separate location in the 700 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE for a reported dispute, where nine additional arrests were made.

Officers recovered 10 firearms during the event.

The charges include:

aggravated assault

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18

theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

obstruction

terroristic threats

reckless conduct

fleeing and attempting to elude

possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)

A 15-year-old girl was also released to a parent and charged with a curfew violation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the event is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

The backstory:

The Beltline event is the latest in a wave of "teen takeovers" in the Atlanta area.

Two 17-year-old organizers were arrested in connection with one of the gatherings that happened at The Battery on Feb. 21.

Cobb County police stepped up patrols after rumors of a similar event at Cumberland Mall began circulating.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police did not release the identities of those arrested.

