14 arrested during 'teen takeover' on Atlanta Beltline
ATLANTA - Fourteen people were arrested on Saturday night amid a "teen takeover" on the Atlanta Beltline, police said.
What we know:
Atlanta police were notified of the planned event and have organized increased patrols to ensure public safety.
During the "takeover," large groups of unsupervised minors gathered by the Beltline and nearby businesses, police explained.
At one point, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 700 block of North Avenue NE, which resulted in five people being arrested.
Shortly after, police responded to a separate location in the 700 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE for a reported dispute, where nine additional arrests were made.
Officers recovered 10 firearms during the event.
The charges include:
- aggravated assault
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18
- theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
- obstruction
- terroristic threats
- reckless conduct
- fleeing and attempting to elude
- possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)
A 15-year-old girl was also released to a parent and charged with a curfew violation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the event is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
The backstory:
The Beltline event is the latest in a wave of "teen takeovers" in the Atlanta area.
Two 17-year-old organizers were arrested in connection with one of the gatherings that happened at The Battery on Feb. 21.
Cobb County police stepped up patrols after rumors of a similar event at Cumberland Mall began circulating.
What we don't know:
Atlanta police did not release the identities of those arrested.
RELATED:
- Two teen organizers arrested in Battery takeover investigation, police say
- Cobb police brace for new ‘teen takeovers’ after 17 arrests at The Battery
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting.