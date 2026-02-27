Two teen organizers arrested in Battery takeover investigation, police say

article

The Brief Two 17-year-olds were charged as adults with organizing the illegal takeover at The Battery. A total of 17 teenagers and adults have now been charged as the investigation continues. Police are increasing patrols, and Cumberland Mall has enacted a youth curfew ahead of the weekend.



Cobb County police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with an illegal "teen takeover" at The Battery, as officials work to prevent another large gathering rumored for this weekend.

What we know:

Police said the two suspects, both 17-year-old males identified as the organizers of the Feb. 21 event, were arrested Wednesday and charged with riot. Both were charged as adults and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center before being released. Investigators say the case remains active and additional charges are possible.

The new arrests come after 17 teenagers and adults were previously charged following last weekend’s gathering, where more than 100 teens converged on The Battery. Authorities said the event disrupted businesses, strained public safety resources and led to multiple arrests involving weapons, theft and obstruction.

In response to ongoing concerns, Cobb County police say they are increasing patrols and monitoring social media for signs of another planned takeover. Cumberland Mall has also announced a temporary curfew, requiring all visitors under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Cobb County Commissioner Erick Allen said law enforcement agencies coordinated quickly during the previous incident to restore order and emphasized the importance of parental involvement.

"We hope that this weekend parents will have conversations with their kids and that they are orderly and respectful," Allen said. "If they’re not, there will be consequences."