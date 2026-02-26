Cobb police brace for new ‘teen takeovers’ after 17 arrests at The Battery

The Brief Cobb County police are increasing patrols and monitoring social media to prevent a second "teen takeover" this weekend. Cumberland Mall is mandating that all visitors under 18 be accompanied by an adult after 3 p.m. Saturday. Seventeen individuals were charged following last weekend's gathering, including two event organizers and several juveniles with weapons.



Officials in Cobb County are stepping up their patrols as rumors of another planned teen gathering this weekend continue to circulate.

What we know:

This comes a day after 17 teenagers and adults were charged in connection to a similar takeover at The Battery last weekend.

A curfew is in place at Cumberland Mall in response to the rumored threat. Visitors 17 and under will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

What they're saying:

"Cobb Police were tracking the event and had briefed me on it prior to the event happening, which is why we were able to respond and have the presence that we had," Cobb County Commissioner Erick Allen said.

Allen represents the area and says the swift response was because they were ready.

"We didn't come in and try to shut things down; we just were there to make sure there was order and safety and once those things became into question, our Cobb Police, Smyrna Police, Georgia State Patrol, Cobb Sheriff’s Office all coordinated and made sure they restored order and asked the young people to leave," Allen said.

Cumberland Mall implements a curfew ahead of a planned teen takeover.

Allen says there are constructive, not destructive things for teens to do.

"There are things for them to do. Going and created destruction and causing chaos is not a fun activity. I think there are things for them to do. I also think it's incumbent on parents to make sure they are counseling their kids and giving them sound advice," Allen said.

"We hope that this weekend parents will have conversations with their kids and that they are orderly and respectful and enjoy themselves in an appropriate way and if they don't there will be consequences," Allen said.

The backstory:

More than 100 teenagers gathered at The Battery this past weekend.

Eight adults were arrested and charged on Feb. 21 with inciting to riot, loitering and prowling, and obstruction.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A large group of teens gathered at The Battery Atlanta on February 21, 2026 resulting in several arrests and charges. (FOX 5 News)

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of THC. The juveniles were taken to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

Seven other juveniles with theft by taking, loitering and prowling, obstruction, and hit-and-run. The seven juveniles were released to their parents or guardians.

Cobb County police confirm two organizers of the teen takeover were arrested.

Dig deeper:

The surge in "takeovers" is not limited to Cobb County. In late December, hundreds of teens swarmed Atlantic Station in Atlanta, where the scene turned violent as participants launched fireworks and fired gunshots into nearby restaurants.