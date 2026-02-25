17 charged after large teen gathering at The Battery Atlanta

article

The Brief 17 people have been charged in connection with a large "unruly" teen gathering that happened at The Battery Atlanta on Saturday night. Of the 17, 8 were adults, and 9 were juveniles. Police said they had been aware of the meet-up in advance and worked with partner agencies to monitor the situation.



Days after more than 100 teenagers gathered at The Battery Atlanta over the weekend, Cobb County police announced that 17 people, minors and adults, have been charged in connection with the gathering.

What we know:

Eight adults were arrested and charged on Feb. 21 with inciting to riot, loitering and prowling, and obstruction (misdemeanor). They were booked into the Cobb County jail, according to police.

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of THC. The juveniles were taken to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

Seven other juveniles with theft by taking (felony), loitering and prowling, obstruction (misdemeanor), and hit-and-run. The seven juveniles were released to the custody of their parents or guardians.

Cobb County police said these charges do not include any filed by partner law enforcement agencies who assisted with the incident.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A large group of teens gathered at The Battery Atlanta on February 21, 2026 resulting in several arrests and charges. (FOX 5 News)

The backstory:

Police had monitored social media posts about the "unruly" large-scale teen meet-up at The Battery on Saturday night.

Authorities worked alongside Smyrna police and other partner law enforcement to manage the gathering.

Officials said that while peaceful gatherings are permitted, disruptive behavior would not be tolerated. Several attendees were removed from the property that night.

What they're saying:

Brandon Brown, who works in the area and is a former eighth-grade teacher, previously told FOX 5 he saw the crowd Saturday night. Brown said that the incident was the second he had seen in the past few months.

He also expressed concern about the nightlife environment, which he said is not ideal for teens.

"I just hope for the future that they have a place for teens to go to more than just malls and places to roam," Brown said.

RELATED: Large crowd of teens gather at The Battery Atlanta over the weekend

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details about what led to the charges.