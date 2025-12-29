Atlantic Station brawl, gunfire: Atlanta police, property management respond to violent weekend

The Brief Five juveniles were detained after a massive teen fight at Atlantic Station escalated into gunfire, though no injuries were reported. Police say about 400 unsupervised juveniles were dispersed after fireworks sparked chaos and confusion across the property. The incident renewed concerns over youth safety, enforcement of curfews, and Atlantic Station’s long-term reputation.



Atlanta police say five juveniles were detained after a large fight involving hundreds of teenagers at Atlantic Station escalated into gunfire Saturday night. No one was injured.

Now, officials are offering more details and challenging parents to be part of the solution.

Atlantic Station brawl

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to Atlantic Station around 7:16 p.m. Dec. 27 to assist the property’s security team near the Dillard's department store along Market Street SW. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of young people, including unsupervised and unaccompanied juveniles, involved in a fight. Investigators later determined fireworks had been ignited in and around the property.

Damage to nearby businesses is seen after a large teen gathering escalated into chaos and gunfire near Atlantic Station in Atlanta on December 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

Police said the fireworks caused confusion, with some people mistaking the noise for gunfire. As officers worked to safely disperse the crowd, additional resources were brought in from across the city, including the Phoenix Air Unit, the K-9 Unit and the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities estimate about 400 juveniles were moved off the property during the dispersal effort. Police said no parents or guardians were observed on scene with the juveniles, most of whom were under age 17.

Damage to nearby businesses is seen after a large teen gathering escalated into chaos and gunfire near Atlantic Station in Atlanta on December 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

Gunfire near Atlantic Station

What we know:

At approximately 9:44 p.m., during the continued dispersal, officers observed a group of juveniles exchanging gunfire near 17th Street and Spring Street. Police said two weapons were discharged in the presence of officers, causing damage to nearby businesses and at least one vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police investigate the area near 17th Street and Spring Street after juveniles exchanged gunfire following a large disturbance at Atlantic Station in Atlanta on December 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

Five juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 were detained as part of the investigation. Police said the investigation is ongoing and appropriate charges are still being determined.

'It's getting a bad reputation now'

What they're saying:

A resident who lives at Atlantic Station said he watched the chaos unfold from his balcony.

"Bunch of cop cars came screaming through," Hunter Young said. "Over the next two hours, I actually pulled up. The police cannot hear what’s going on. Heard they dispatch, like all of Zone Five out here, which is insane."

Crime scene tape blocks off part of Atlantic Station as police investigate a disturbance that escalated into gunfire in Atlanta on December 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

Young said he was frustrated by what he saw and questioned how so many teens ended up at Atlantic Station without supervision.

"I don’t know what the intended purpose was of why folks came down here," he said. "But like, I just can’t imagine that all these parents, like, they were picking them up off the street. So they dropped them down here."

During the incident, diners at Nan Thai Fine Dining and nearby businesses scrambled for cover. Some shoppers visiting from Alpharetta said they were stunned by the violence.

"Crazy, man. It’s the holidays. We got to be careful," one shopper said.

Another added, "You know, always keep an eye out. Yeah. Yeah. I feel like Midtown is pretty safe. Yeah. But, yeah, I think just keep an eye out for what’s surrounding you."

Young said he worries about the long-term impact on the neighborhood.

"I like Atlantic Station. I want it to be a nice place," he said. "It’s getting a bad reputation now."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta police officers and state troopers respond to a large disturbance involving hundreds of juveniles at Atlantic Station in Atlanta on December 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

Adding to those concerns are the recent closure of the Publix and the planned closures of the DSW shoe store and Banana Republic in early 2026.

Deaths of Zyion Charles, Cameron Jackson

Dig deeper:

Atlantic Station’s youth curfew was adopted after a deadly shooting on Nov. 26, 2022, near the 17th Street Bridge that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson and injured several others. Police and community leaders said the violence was connected to a dispute involving a group of teenagers that escalated to gunfire after they had been escorted off the property for disorderly behavior. Two teens were eventually arrested and charged with murder in that case.

(From left to right: Zyion Charles, Cameron Jackson) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

In response to the shooting and broader concerns about youth safety, Atlantic Station implemented strict curfew rules for minors on the property. The policy requires anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian beginning at 3 p.m., with no more than four youths per adult. After 9 p.m., no one under age 21 is permitted on the property. Officials said the rule is designed to prevent unsupervised gatherings that could lead to violence.

APD, Atlantic Station respond

Joint Statement:

In a joint statement video posted to the Atlanta Police Department’s Facebook page at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlantic Station General Manager Giovanni Silva addressed the weekend violence at the popular shopping destination.

Schierbaum said what was not seen was just as telling as what was.

"What we did not see were parents, parents of any of the 400 juveniles, children that were present, most of which were under the age of 17," the chief said. "As we continue to address this issue and make adjustments to keep this area safe, we must be joined by parents knowing where their children are, ensuring they are under proper supervision of adults that are abiding by the law."

Silva addressed the curfew policy, enforcement measures and coordination with police. He said Atlantic Station enforces a strict youth curfew beginning at 3 p.m., requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, with no more than four youths per adult. He also said that after 9 p.m., no individuals under 21 are permitted on the property.

Silva said a code of conduct is posted throughout Atlantic Station and online, that off-duty law enforcement officers are hired directly by the property, and that Atlanta police have real-time access to the property’s camera system.

NYE and World Cup security

What's next:

During the video, police said additional resources will continue to be deployed to Atlantic Station as the city prepares for New Year’s Eve events and the upcoming World Cup. Officers also warned that adults who violate city ordinances regarding supervision of minors could face charges.

"If we do find that there were adults that have violated the city ordinance of proper supervision of their children, they too will be charged," Schierbaum said.