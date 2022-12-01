Atlanta councilwoman to propose new youth curfew after deadly shooting near Atlantic Station

Following a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station over the weekend involving a group of young people, Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites says she wants stricter curfew guidelines for those under the age of 16.

The Post 3 councilwoman wants to introduce a proposal for a new curfew. The City of Atlanta already has a curfew of 11 p.m. for those 16 years of age and under. The new proposal would set the curfew at 7 p.m. for those 16 and under during the week and possibly later on the weekend. After 7 p.m. youth would need to be with a parent or guardian in the city.

"I think drastic times call for drastic measures," Waites said.

The move is in response to the deaths of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson. Both were killed in connection to a shooting at the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station. Four other people were also wounded.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Zyion Charles, 12, was killed in a shooting on the 17th Street bridge outside Atlantic Station.

"Age is probably what struck me the most. We are dealing with young people and children," Waites said. "Anyone that believes this is an inconvenience or an overreach in government I can assure you that you have never buried a child. You’ve never loss a child to gun violence."

As of Thursday night, police were still searching for the three shooters responsible for the mass shooting. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward in connection with the case.

Atlanta Police Department investigators shared photos of two people they believe are suspects in a deadly weekend shooting near Atlanta Station. (Atlanta Police Department)

Despite Atlanta's current curfew being in effect for some time, some parents say they had no idea about it.

Waites says she knows not everyone will agree, and it’s not a one size fits all solution. She understands some teens may have jobs or athletic and extracurricular commitments.

"During the public safety meeting, Zyion's mom called for a curfew. She called for action and I see this measure as a response to her request. I believe we owe it to Zyion's mother and his family to have a call to action. He is a son of Atlanta. We must all learn forward to find a real solution."

The proposal could be introduced as early as next week when city council meets.