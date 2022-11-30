Source: Second death in weekend shooting near Atlantic Station

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 5 that a second child wounded in a weekend shooting near Atlantic Station has died.

The Atlanta Police Department will be holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. where they are expected to make the announcement regarding the incident on the 17th Street bridge from Saturday. FOX 5 will stream this press conference live.

FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor spoke with the boy's mother, who identified him as 15-year-old Kameron Jackson. The teen was being treated at Grady Hospital and died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Twelve-year-old Zyion Charles was also killed in the deadly shooting that injured multiple people.

Atlanta police officers were initially called around 8 p.m. to Market Street after receiving a report of multiple people shot. Police said an off-duty Atlanta police officer and Atlantic Station security guards had escorted a group of minors for "disorderly behavior." Police said something caused the situation to escalate to gunfire. The shooting itself took place on 17th Street.

Police have not identified any of the suspects or victims yet, but said this was a result of a dispute between a group of teenagers and young adults that ended with gun violence.

Lieutenant Germain Dearlove, the Atlanta Police Homicide Commander, said the parties are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 21-years-old. He said there is a possibility that there were at least two shooters involved.

In January, Atlanta leaders implemented a curfew at Atlanta Station, saying the decision was in response to the rise in crime across the city. At the time it was announced, officials said it would be strictly enforced. The policy stated no person under the age of 18 was allowed on the premises without a parent or guardian after 3 p.m. Each adult can only accompany a maximum of four minors. No one under the age of 21 was permitted on the property after 9 p.m. A spokesperson for Atlantic Station said there was a 24/7 security team in place and over 500 surveillance cameras throughout the property.