One dead, multiple people shot near Atlantic Station, police say

Atlanta police held a press conference since breaking the news that multiple people were shot on Market Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.

FOX 5 Atlanta has confirmed that one of those victims, a male, is now dead.

So far, police have said five victims were shot, in addition to the man who lost his life on the scene.

They have not identified any of the suspects or victims yet, but said this was a result of a dispute between teenagers and young adults that ended with gun violence.

Atlanta police have confirmed there was a shooting near the 17th Street Bridge in Atlanta involving multiple victims. (Credit: Scott Warren)

Lieutenant Germaine Dearlove, the Atlanta Police Homicide Commander, said the parties are believed to be between the ages of 15 - 21 years old. He said there is a possibility that there were two shooters involved.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.