Atlantic Station begins enforcing curfew, aims to combat crime

A new curfew is in effect at Atlantic Station. The neighborhood and retail district says the decision is in response to the rise in crime across the city and will be strictly enforced.

"There have been fights and things, Since the beginning of last year there has been more and more," said Jacqueline who visits Atlantic Station often.

Atlantic Station has seen its share of crime. Just last month a Georgia State University officer working a second job saw a man firing a gun into a large crowd of people. The officer shot and wounded the gunman.

A couple of days later another shooting left bullet holes in cars and an apartment complex.

Several months ago there was a frantic day inside the Publix. A man with body armor and several guns was seen walking through the store and loading the weapons while in the restroom.

Atlantic Station says it was time to do something, so they implemented a new, stricter curfew.

After 3:00 p.m. no one under the age of 18 will be allowed on the premises without a parent or guardian. Each adult can only accompany a maximum of 4 minors.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., no one under the age of 21 will be permitted on the property.

"That's pretty fair. I think anybody who is 20 to 18 in this area should probably be in the house," said Jon Holmes who works out at Atlantic Station.

TEEN SUSPECT SHOT BY OFF-DUTY OFFICER WHILE ‘ACTIVELY FIRING’ INTO CROWD AT ATLANTIC STATION, POLICE SAY

"This is such a popular place and to not be able to be here at a certain time that's insane," said Zaria Flanigan, a GSU student.

Zaria Flanigan is a college student. When we talked to her, she was worried about getting home before the curfew.

Flanigan says while she feels safe here, she knows crime can happen anywhere and she doesn't think a curfew will solve all the problems.

"I definitely feel like it's like putting a band-aid over a bullet wound. You're worried about stopping the crime but what about the problems that cause the crime, you can only do so much," said Flanigan.

Atlantic Station says the curfew will be enforced through their robust, state-of-the-art security program which includes a 24/7 security team and more than 500 cameras.

