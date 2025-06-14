89-year-old celebrates birthday at ‘No Kings’ protest in Midtown Atlanta

The Brief The "No Kings Day" demonstration in Atlanta focused on denouncing authoritarianism and advocating for democracy, immigrant rights, and equality, attracting a diverse crowd. Mary Frances, celebrating her 89th birthday, emphasized the importance of democracy and civil rights, expressing concern over perceived regressions in American governance. Participants, including Frances, highlighted the significance of equality and diversity as foundational elements of democracy, with Frances vowing to remain active in advocacy despite her age.



One of Atlanta’s largest "No Kings Day" demonstrations stretched across the 17th Street Bridge on Saturday, bringing together a diverse crowd of demonstrators — including one woman celebrating her 89th birthday.

What they're saying:

Chants echoed across Midtown Atlanta as protesters gathered to denounce authoritarianism and advocate for democracy, immigrant rights, and equality.

"As a Marine, I signed up to protect our Constitution," said one protester who identified only as Bruce.

Among the demonstrators was Mary Frances, who marked her 89th birthday at the rally, holding a sign and speaking out against what she called disturbing shifts in American governance.

"My 89th birthday, and I believe in democracy for all," she said. "I may not have much more time here on Earth, but today I can do it. And I want to protest what’s going on in our government."

Frances, who was born in the era of segregation, said she couldn’t ignore what she sees as a rollback of civil rights.

"I was born here and I was born in segregation. But things got better," she said. "And I loved it because even though I was young, I knew I was free. And now we seem to be going in reverse. I don't like that because we have a tripartite system of government and only one is working now. And that is not what the American people want."

Frances described the rally as the most meaningful birthday celebration she’s ever had.

"I've never been among this many people, number one, on my birthday," she said. "But I've never had a better need to express myself at my age."

Other participants echoed her sentiment.

"We just wanna focus on one voice, one opinion, one word, and that is equality," said Tyson Randolph.

Kayin Malik added, "We're advocating on behalf of our immigrant community."

For Frances, the demonstration was a reminder of what she believes makes the country strong.

"It has made us more, not only diverse, but it has made us more equal," she said. "It has given us a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood, which is what a democracy is all about. Because the outer skin does not determine the person's character, it's what's inside."

Despite her age, Frances said she plans to keep showing up.

"Most people my age sit at home in front of the television and wait to die," she said. "But I am still active and I love it that way. I plan to wear out, not rust out."