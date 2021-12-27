Teen suspect shot by off-duty officer while 'actively firing' into crowd at Atlantic Station, police say

Law enforcement officials said Monday an off-duty cop shot a teen suspect who was firing gunshots into a crowd near Atlantic Station.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Monday morning in Atlanta. The shooting at around 10 p.m. on Sunday and the investigation continued into Monday morning.

The Georgia State interim Police Chief Anthony Coleman said an off-duty Georgia State University police officer fired and struck the suspect. The officer was working a part-time job at Atlantic Station.

"A GSU police officer was working an off-duty job at Atlantic Station when he and Atlantic Station security responded to a fight between young adults," Coleman said in a statement. "When they arrived they encountered a young black male actively firing shots into a crowd. The GSU Officer fired at the shooter striking him. The officer rendered aid to the suspect until relieved by another officer."

The GBI says the suspect was a man armed with a pistol shooting into a crowd during an argument between two groups of people near the intersection of 17th and Market streets. The GBI said the teen and people from another group exchanged gunfire.

The officer responded and shot the teen suspect, who was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The suspect was in stable condition on Monday morning, officials said.

Police said there were no other injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department said it received a call regarding a large crowd gathering at 230 17th Street, but no APD officers were involved in the shooting incident.

All lanes were blocked in both directions at 17th Street periodically on Monday while police investigated.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE