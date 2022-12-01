Mother of 15-year-old killed in shooting near Atlantic Station says any child could be victim of violence

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who died in a shooting near Atlantic Station said what happened to her son could happen to any child.

Tiffany Smith, the mother of 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, said he came from a two-parent home. She was his home school teacher, and they had all the resources needed to raise a child, but she said he couldn't escape the violent streets of Atlanta.

"Never in a million years would I have ever thought that I would be burying my son," Smith said.

Cameron Jackson was shot Saturday on the 17th Street bridge by a group of young men who had just been removed from Atlantic Station.

"We have children that are dying. We are losing our future. Any of you could have been walking with your husband or wife and caught a bullet in the back of the head," the mother said.

Police indicated the shooting was gang related and Cameron was targeted.

Smith said Cameron loved his family, animals, boxing and was full of dreams.

"In my situation we had all the resources, but the one thing that we were unable to deal with is the community, the environment, the city," Smith said

His boxing coach was emotional when talking about the boy's potential talent.

Cameron Jackson, 15, died after he was wounded in a shooting near Atlantic Station, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner (Source: Family).

"We had dreams and goals of going to the Olympics in 2024 in Paris," coach Zahir Raheem said.

Atlanta Police Department investigators shared photos of two people they believe are suspects in a deadly weekend shooting near Atlanta Station. (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend on the 17th Street bridge. Cameron was the second child to die from injuries in the shooting after 12-year-old Zyion Charles died the night he was shot.

Video shows a suspect wearing a yellow and black hoodie and another in a blue hood. Police shared video of the suspects at Arts Center MARTA Station. Atlanta police offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case.