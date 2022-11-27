Family holds candlelight vigil for 12-year-old killed near Atlantic Station

Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil and balloon release as they mourn the unexpected loss of 12-year-old Zyion Charles.

Zyion was shot and killed on the 17th Street bridge Saturday night near Atlantic Station. His family said he was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire.

12-YEAR-OLD KILLED, MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT NEAR ATLANTIC STATION, POLICE SAY

His twin sister is still in shock.

"It's not fair," Zyrhia Charles said. "It was a whole, now it's a half. I don't have him no more."

Zyion's twin sister mourns his death. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators say around 8 p.m., a group of kids was escorted off Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and curfew violations. When the group got to the bridge, police said there was some sort of dispute that led to gunfire. Zyion was killed, and five others were shot and rushed to the hospital.

12-year-old Zyion Charles (Provided by family)

"Zyion had no gun," said his grandmother Sandra Durden. "Zyion was an innocent bystander. Zyion got shot from the back. He never possessed a gun. He never had a gun, period."

His grandmother, Sandra Durden, said the people he was with Saturday were neighborhood friends and this loss was just unexpected.

The family said Zyion was the oldest of five, loved music and went to Kipp Soul Academy.

They used Sunday's balloon release as a chance to honor him.

"Zyion, he was so playful, and he was respectful," Durden said.

This loss hit Durden particularly hard. This is now the fourth family member to die in the last year or so. She wants answers as police search for those responsible.

"Anybody that was there that knows something, say something," she said. "Please, because if I know if it were your family, you would want people to let y'all know."

The family said right now they just need prayers and answers for this senseless shooting.

If you know anything, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

