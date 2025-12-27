'Unruly teens' launch fireworks in Atlantic Station

article

The Brief Police responded to Atlantic Station after teens launched fireworks into crowds. An estimated 400 to 500 teens were involved in the Saturday night incident. Officers dispersed the large crowd and have not yet announced any charges.



The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after it said "unruly" teens launched fireworks in Atlantic Station Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the popular shopping center around 7:15 p.m. following reports of shots fired. After officers arrived, they found multiple teens shooting off fireworks across the shopping mall. The fireworks were also being launched into crowds, officials said.

Additional officers responded and helped disperse the crowd.

Dig deeper:

Video captured by FOX 5 and FOX 5 viewers shows parts of 17th Street closed, a police helicopter circling the area and dozens of officers responding with sirens blaring.

Police estimated there were between 400 and 500 teens involved.

What we don't know:

Officers are still investigating. At this time, no charges have been announced.

Local perspective:

Atlantic Station told FOX 5 in a statement that it was thankful for the police response and said it would defer all questions to the agency.