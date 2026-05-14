Person stabbed on Atlanta Beltline; Police investigating

Image 1 of 4 ▼ At least one person has been stabbed on the Atlanta Beltline, according to police.

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon on a popular stretch of the Beltline. Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of victims or if any suspects have been identified or taken into custody.



At least one person has been stabbed on the Atlanta Beltline, according to police.

What we know:

Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that the stabbing happened off Flagler Avenue on Thursday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw several officers investigating an area on the Beltline trail located directly behind Flagler Avenue.

What we don't know:

At this time, the exact number of victims remains unknown, and it is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody in connection with the attack. Investigators were seen canvassing the trail and surrounding areas for evidence and potential witnesses.

FOX 5 is continuing to work to learn more information as this situation develops.