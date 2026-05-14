Person stabbed on Atlanta Beltline; Police investigating
At least one person has been stabbed on the Atlanta Beltline, according to police.
ATLANTA - At least one person has been stabbed on the Atlanta Beltline, according to police.
What we know:
Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that the stabbing happened off Flagler Avenue on Thursday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw several officers investigating an area on the Beltline trail located directly behind Flagler Avenue.
What we don't know:
At this time, the exact number of victims remains unknown, and it is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody in connection with the attack. Investigators were seen canvassing the trail and surrounding areas for evidence and potential witnesses.
FOX 5 is continuing to work to learn more information as this situation develops.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department and SKYFOX 5 field reports.