Man charged after equipment theft, I-75 chase

The Brief Atlanta police say Edward McPherson stole landscaping equipment from a work truck in southwest Atlanta. Officers used license plate readers to track the vehicle connected to the theft. Police say McPherson ran across several lanes of Interstate 75 before he was arrested.



A man faces multiple charges after Atlanta police say he stole landscaping equipment from a work truck and later ran across several lanes of Interstate 75 while trying to get away from officers.

What they're saying:

Police said video captured Edward McPherson stealing the equipment from a work truck on Oakcrest Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators used license plate readers to track the vehicle connected to the theft, according to police.

When officers caught up with McPherson, police said he took off on foot and ran across several lanes of traffic on northbound I-75 toward Georgia 166.

McPherson was later taken into custody.

What's next:

Police said he faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. Details about the specific charges were not immediately provided.