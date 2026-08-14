Fire destroys building at DeKalb County apartment complex

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The Brief Firefighters responded to the blaze around 4:30 a.m. Friday on North Hairston Road. The fire left the building heavily damaged, with charred wood and debris remaining. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



A building at an apartment complex in DeKalb County was destroyed by an early-morning fire Friday.

What we know:

Firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. to the apartment complex on North Hairston Road in the Stone Mountain area.

The building was destroyed by the fire, leaving nothing behind besides charred wood and debris.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.