I-285 closure in southwest Fulton County: What drivers need to know

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The Brief Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will close all northbound and southbound lanes on I-285 between Cascade Road and MLK Jr. Drive. The full shutdown runs from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Drivers are urged to avoid the I-285 Westside corridor and follow detours via SR 166/Langford Parkway, I-75/I-85 (Downtown Connector), and I-20.



Drivers on Atlanta's westside should prepare for severe traffic delays this weekend as the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) shuts down all lanes of I-285 in southwest Fulton County.

What we know:

GDOT said its crews will be doing major pavement repairs and closing all northbound and southbound lanes will be fully closed between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9).

The shutdown begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, and ends at 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use SR 166/Langford Parkway, the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector, and I-20.

Weekend work involves milling and grinding concrete in preparation for slab repairs and replacements. Full lane closures are required so heavy machinery can operate safely, according to GDOT.

The backstory:

This work is part of the $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project, which spans 10 miles from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road. The multi-project effort aims to rehabilitate aging concrete pavement across Fulton and Cobb counties, with final completion targeted for 2028.

What's next:

GDOT announced that the next full segment shutdown is scheduled for Aug. 28–31 between Cascade Road and SR 166/Langford Parkway.

What you can do:

Drivers should plan alternate routes in advance or avoid the I-285 Westside corridor entirely.

GDOT also encourages drivers to exercise extra caution, reduce speed in active work zones, and follow all roadside electronic message boards.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if weather could impact the project and closures at this time.