Zoo Atlanta welcomes newborn red-tailed monkey

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The Brief Zoo Atlanta announced the birth of a newborn Schmidt’s guenon monkey, born Aug. 6 to experienced mother Bam and father Nafis. This is the first offspring for Bam and Nafis, a male who joined Zoo Atlanta in November 2025. The red-tailed monkey, also known as Schmidt's guenon, are known for heart-shaped noses, greyish-blue eye coloration, large cheek pouches for food storage, and chestnut-colored tails.



Zoo Atlanta is celebrating its newest arrival after a tiny red-tailed monkey was born in its Ford African Rain Forest habitat last week.

What we know:

Officials said the newborn was born on Aug. 6 and appears strong. Its mother, Bam, is providing proper maternal care.

The red-tailed monkey, also known as Schmidt's guenon, is native to middle Africa. They are known for heart-shaped noses, greyish-blue eye coloration, large cheek pouches for food storage, and chestnut-colored tails that can get up to 35 inches long.

This is the first offspring for Bam and Nafis, a male who joined Zoo Atlanta in November 2025. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the two to pair to preserve the viability of the Schmidt’s guenon population.

Those visiting the zoo may see the infant's siblings, Jack and Flynn, as well as Angolan colobus monkeys who share the mixed-species habitat.

What they're saying:

Gina Ferrie, Zoo Atlanta's Vice President of Collections and Conservation, expressed excitement about the new arrival.

"We’re excited to welcome Bam’s infant to the Schmidt’s guenon family and are looking forward to our Members and guests being able to experience the joy of watching this little one grow," she said. "While this species is fortunate not to be classified as threatened in the wild, Schmidt’s guenons face many of the same threats faced by other African rainforest animals, and this infant will help us tell that story."

Big picture view:

While the wild Schmidt’s guenon population is currently stable, the species faces growing threats in Africa due to deforestation and the illegal bushmeat trade.

What we don't know:

Zoo officials have not yet released the gender or name of the newborn infant.