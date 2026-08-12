Another arrest made in massive Villa Rica tire dumping case

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The Brief Carroll County investigators made a third felony arrest in an ongoing illegal tire dumping investigation in Villa Rica. Authorities charged a 51-year-old woman for knowingly allowing unlawful tire storage on her property in exchange for payment. Deputies continue searching for a wanted suspect who may be hiding in the Floyd County area.



A 51-year-old woman faces felony charges in Villa Rica after investigators continue their probe into a commercial tire dumping operation, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Carroll County police investigation

What we know:

Deputies arrested Shelly Lynn Unger, 51, of Villa Rica, charging her with felony dumping biomedical or hazardous waste or substance or dumping for commercial purposes.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Unger knowingly allowed Jacob Ward to use her property to unlawfully store and dispose of used tires in exchange for money.

The arrests stem from reports by concerned citizens who spotted suspected illegal tire dumping around Villa Rica.

Since then, investigators have uncovered multiple dumping locations, interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence to identify other people involved in the operation.

Unger also faces a separate Carroll County Code Enforcement case moving through Magistrate Court.

Wanted suspect search

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet located Ward, who remains wanted on outstanding felony warrants. Investigators received information indicating he may be in the Floyd County area, but his exact location is unknown.

Jacob Ward (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Local perspective:

Sheriff's office officials clarified that this case is not connected to recent changes in the county's solid waste program.

Tracey Lewis Johnson, 32, of Villa Rica, was previously arrested on a felony charge of dumping hazardous waste or dumping for commercial purposes. Investigators say he also worked with Ward in the operation.

Tracey Lewis Johnson (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Law enforcement officers continue to ask anyone with information on Ward's whereabouts to call Investigator Shane North at 770-830-5916, email snorth@carrollsheriffga.gov, or dial 911.