Fentanyl hidden in car batteries leads to federal prison sentence in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 46-year-old Lawrenceville man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Wednesday after trafficking more than 25 kilograms of fentanyl and other drugs across the Atlanta area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Gabriel Ojeda Murguia, also known as "Taliban," will serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug distribution and conspiracy charges.
Gwinnett County drug bust
What we know:
Federal, state and local law enforcement officers targeted Murguia following a series of drug sales in Gwinnett County between April 2024 and April 2025. During that timeframe, Murguia sold over 100 grams of fentanyl powder, more than 2,000 fentanyl pills and a kilogram of methamphetamine for $2,700, according to federal prosecutors. He also offered to sell cocaine for $18,000 per kilogram.
Investigators watched Murguia enter a Lilburn home on April 17, 2025, before executing a search warrant. Inside the residence, law enforcement officers found approximately 25 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, including at least 15 kilograms of fentanyl hidden inside car batteries. Murguia and another man were arrested that day. Murguia was previously convicted of battery and family violence battery.
Task force operation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or legal status of the second man arrested during the April 17, 2025, search warrant execution.
Officials have not publicly detailed the specific street value of the total 25 kilograms of seized drugs, nor have they identified the specific local cartels or suppliers connected to Murguia.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, who detailed court records and charges, as well as Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham of FBI Atlanta and Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.