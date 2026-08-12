Man smashes through apartment wall, violently attacks teenage girl: Gainesville police

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The Brief Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly broke through drywall into a neighboring apartment and attacked a 15-year-old girl. Officers witnessed the assault in progress in a breezeway after neighbors called 911 to report a man dragging and punching the teenager. The suspect faces charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary, while federal authorities review his immigration status.



A 29-year-old man was arrested after investigators say he punched a hole in the wall and attacked a 15-year-old girl as two young children in her care watched.

What we know:

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 4 at an apartment in the 1000 block of Summit St. SE.

Obed Reyes is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal attempt, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree. Hall County Jail records indicate federal authorities are investigating his immigration status.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, Reyes smashed his way through the drywall of a closet into an adjoining unit where the teenage girl was watching two younger children, ages 5 and 7. He then proceeded to attack her.

After he grabbed her hair and punched her, the teen fought back and managed to run into the breezeway.

Emergency dispatchers received 911 calls just before 10 p.m. reporting a man dragging a young woman by her hair and punching her repeatedly while she screamed.

When officers arrived, they witnessed the active assault in a breezeway and immediately separated the victim from her attacker. Police reported Reyes threatened to rape the teenager during the attack.

Reyes was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Hall County Jail.

Police say Reyes lives in the same complex, but officials noted the parties do not know each other.

What they're saying:

Chief Jay Parrish praised the witnesses who called authorities to report the violent struggle.

"I commend the witnesses’ quick response of calling 911 to get our officers there in time to prevent further torment and trauma of the victim," Parrish said. "‘See something, say something’ goes a long way in our community and we are grateful to have a community that looks out for each other. Our officers did an excellent job removing a violent criminal off the streets, and that was just the beginning. The victim has a long road of recovery ahead following such traumatic events and we hope our community can surround her with that support."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how Reyes managed to break through the wall undetected prior to entering the unit. Officials have also not provided updates on the current medical condition of the teenager.