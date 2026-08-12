2 Lawrenceville men tied to prison drop plot, sheriff says

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The Brief James Murphy, 34, and James Dowdle, 48, both of Lawrenceville, face multiple charges following an attempted prison drop in Washington County. Investigators seized drugs and weapons intended for inmates at Washington State Prison. Washington County Investigators began probing an attempted contraband drop at the facility on March 30.



Two Lawrenceville men were arrested in central Georgia for an attempted prison drop in March, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested three individuals and is still searching for two other individuals wanted in an attempted contraband prison drop.

Authorities began their investigation on March 30. They were able to identify and charge five individuals related to the drop at the Washington State Prison.

Sheriff Joel Cochran stated that James Murphy, 34, of Lawrenceville, and James Dowdle, 48, of Lawrenceville, were arrested and are already in custody. Ashley Armistead, 35, of Mansfield, is also in custody.

Each individual is facing various drug and prison-drop-related offenses, the sheriff stated.

Several weapons, drugs, and phones were seized during the investigation.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Cochran emphasized the danger these drops pose to both facility staff and inmates.

"One of the reasons we work so hard to stop these drops is to keep dangerous weapons like the ones pictured here out of the prison. These weapons pose a serious threat to the officers and staff who work at Washington State Prison, as well as to those incarcerated there," he said. "… This is an ongoing battle, and we intend to stay in it for as long as it takes."

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release the identities of the two individuals who remain at large.

It's unclear exactly what the individuals used to attempt to carry out the prison drop.

Sheriff Cochran did not specify the charges each individual suspect is facing.