Cobb middle school student brought weapon to school, district says

The Brief Police took a student into custody after recovering a weapon Tuesday at Campbell Middle School in Smyrna. District law enforcement officers secured the campus immediately and started an active investigation into the circumstances. School officials confirmed that safety protocols allowed staff and officers to respond quickly without continuous interruption.



A middle school student is in custody after school police found a weapon on campus Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers with the Cobb County School District Police Department took a student into custody after finding a weapon at Campbell Middle School on Tuesday.

Safety protocols and a close partnership with law enforcement allowed staff and police to respond immediately and secure the situation.

School officials stated that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain their highest priority.

The communications department confirmed that district authorities will continue working closely with law enforcement as the investigation proceeds.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet specified the exact type of weapon recovered on campus. Authorities have also not released the age or identity of the student taken into custody.