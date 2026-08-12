Cobb middle school student brought weapon to school, district says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A middle school student is in custody after school police found a weapon on campus Tuesday.
What we know:
Officers with the Cobb County School District Police Department took a student into custody after finding a weapon at Campbell Middle School on Tuesday.
Safety protocols and a close partnership with law enforcement allowed staff and police to respond immediately and secure the situation.
School officials stated that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain their highest priority.
The communications department confirmed that district authorities will continue working closely with law enforcement as the investigation proceeds.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet specified the exact type of weapon recovered on campus. Authorities have also not released the age or identity of the student taken into custody.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County School District Communications Department, who provided an official statement on the incident.