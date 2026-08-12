Family of toddler found deceased in Marietta woods plans to speak

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The Brief Family members of 2-year-old Messiah Harris plan to speak Wednesday morning at Marietta Square following the child's death. Investigators found the toddler's body Friday night hidden in a wooded area near an apartment complex off Ridge Run Road. Dairon Keith remains held without bond on charges of concealing a death after telling officers conflicting stories during a 911 call.



The family of 2-year-old Messiah Harris plans to speak publicly Wednesday morning after the toddler's body was discovered hidden in a wooded area near a Marietta apartment complex last Friday.

What we know:

Grieving family members of 2-year-old Messiah Harris plan to make a public statement at Marietta Square around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The toddler was found dead the night of Friday, Aug. 7, near the Briggs at Powers Park off Ridge Run Road.

Police charged 23-year-old Dairon Keith, the boyfriend of Harris' mother, in connection with the child's death.

Keith was tasked with watching the boy when he placed a 911 call claiming Harris was missing.

Investigators said Keith made inconsistent statements to responding officers and failed to make sense during questioning. Officers accused Keith of placing Messiah's body in the woods and covering it with dirt and vegetation.

Keith appeared in court over the weekend facing charges of concealing a death and making false statements to 911 dispatchers and investigators. A judge denied him bond on the charges.

What they're saying:

Loved ones created an online GoFundMe fundraiser to help support Harris' parents financially while they mourn the loss of their child.

"Nothing can ever replace Messiah, and no amount of support can take away this loss, but my hope is that this fundraiser can ease some of the burden so they can focus on grieving, healing, supporting one another, and honoring their son's beautiful life," the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

To donate, click here.

What we don't know:

Police have not released Messiah's exact cause of death while the medical examiner completes an autopsy.

Officials noted that the investigation remains active and additional criminal charges may be filed.

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