Fallen tree blocks Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta

The Brief A large tree fell across Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning. The tree brought down power lines and traffic signals, forcing a section of the road to close. Crews are working to remove the tree and reopen the roadway.



A massive fallen tree is blocking part of Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta after bringing down power lines and traffic signals early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The tree fell across the roadway between Orlando Street and Kenmore Street, forcing authorities to close that section of Cascade Avenue while crews work to clear the scene.

The tree's large root ball was pulled from the ground when it fell and remained visible alongside the roadway. Crews had already made significant progress removing the tree Wednesday morning, but it was still blocking the road.

Power lines and traffic signals were also knocked down when the tree fell.

GEORGIA POWER OUTAGE MAP

The Atlanta area received heavy rain overnight before the tree came down. It is not confirmed that the weather was the cause of the tree falling at this time.

Other downed trees

FOX 5 Atlanta has also received reports of other trees down, including one on Bohler Road in northwest Atlanta. Power outages were also reported in that area.

Additionally, a tree reportedly came down in the 400 block of Whitewater Creek Road in northside area of Atlanta.

What you can do:

Drivers should avoid the affected section of Cascade Avenue while cleanup and repairs continue.

What we don't know:

No estimate was immediately provided for when the road would fully reopen.

This is a breaking news report. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.