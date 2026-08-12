Perseids meteor shower peaks tonight: North Georgia viewing guide

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The Brief The 2026 Perseids meteor shower peaks Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with the best viewing generally between midnight and dawn. A new moon means virtually no moonlight will interfere, creating potentially excellent viewing conditions — if Georgia's clouds cooperate. You don't need a telescope. Find a dark location away from city lights, bring a blanket or reclining chair and give your eyes time to adjust.



One of the best meteor showers of the year reaches its peak this week, and Georgia stargazers have several options for getting away from metro Atlanta's lights to see the show.

What we know:

The annual Perseids meteor shower is already underway and continues through Aug. 24, but the main event comes late Wednesday, Aug. 12, into early Thursday, Aug. 13.

This year's timing is particularly favorable because the peak coincides with a new moon. Experts say observers under clear, dark skies could reasonably see around 50 meteors per hour, although estimates vary depending on viewing conditions and location.

There's one big wildcard: Georgia's weather. Cloud cover could interfere with viewing, particularly across areas north of Interstate 20. Even so, breaks in the clouds could provide opportunities to catch some meteors.

LATEST FORECAST

⏰ When should you watch?

Best night: Wednesday, Aug. 12, into Thursday, Aug. 13

Best time: Midnight through dawn Thursday

Even better: The predawn hours, when the meteor shower's radiant in the constellation Perseus is higher in the sky.

You don't necessarily have to stay awake until 3 or 4 a.m. Meteors can appear throughout the night, and viewing should improve after about 10 p.m. as the night progresses.

Families with younger children can head outside earlier Wednesday evening. You may see fewer meteors, but bright Perseid fireballs can still appear before midnight.

👀 Where should you look?

Don't worry too much about finding Perseus.

The meteors can streak across any part of the sky, although Perseus — the constellation from which they appear to originate — rises in the eastern sky. Another local expert recommends looking generally toward the north.

Your best strategy is to find the largest, darkest, unobstructed section of sky possible.

🌌 Best places to watch in North Georgia

You don't necessarily need an organized event. Several mountain overlooks and recreation areas provide darker skies than metro Atlanta.

Among the recommended locations are:

🌠 Chestatee Overlook — north of Dahlonega

A paved overlook and one of the easier options for people who want darker mountain skies without a major hike.

🌠 Woody Gap — Suches/Union County area

Another paved and relatively accessible option. More adventurous viewers can hike toward Preachers Rock for darker skies, although nighttime hiking requires additional preparation.

🌠 Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway

Several overlooks along the highway offer open views and darker North Georgia skies.

🌠 Brasstown Bald — near Hiawassee

Georgia's highest point offers exceptionally dark surroundings, but there are important catches: shuttle service ends at 5 p.m., the walk to the top is steep, there is an entrance fee and overnight camping isn't permitted.

🌠 Mountaintown Overlook — Fannin County

A more remote option reached by an unpaved road.

🌠 John's Mountain Overlook — Walker County

Another remote, unpaved option for people comfortable traveling mountain roads after dark.

🌠 Mill Creek Overlook — Murray County

A remote option away from the bright lights of metro Atlanta.

🏕️ Want to make a night of it?

Camping can eliminate the problem of driving mountain roads in the middle of the night.

Potential options in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest include Lake Conasauga, Morganton Point, Lake Winfield Scott, Lake Rabun, Lake Russell Recreation Area and Lake Sinclair Recreation Area. Reservations are required for the campgrounds identified in the viewing recommendations.

Another option mentioned in the viewing information is the area around Fort Mountain near Chatsworth. Camping provides the opportunity to stargaze without needing to leave immediately afterward.

🎟️ Perseid events you can attend

🌠 Watson Mill Bridge State Park

The park in Comer has a special early-morning Perseid viewing program Thursday.

Participants meet at the Day Use playground parking lot at 5:15 a.m. and caravan to the viewing area. Bring a blanket or comfortable chair. A red headlamp is recommended to preserve night vision.

Participants were instructed to call the park office by Aug. 12 to register and confirm details. The program is weather dependent. Click here for information.

🛶 Paddle Under the Perseids

Want something more adventurous than sitting in a lawn chair?

Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge scheduled Paddle Under the Perseids excursions Wednesday night.

Two paddles are scheduled: 10-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

A ranger leads participants onto the water to watch the meteor shower. Participants should bring water, a flashlight, bug repellent and a change of clothes or towel. The program is for ages 8 and older, requires registration and does not accept walk-ins. Weather could force cancellation. Click here for information.

🔭 Hard Labor Creek Observatory

Georgia State University's observatory is also located inside Hard Labor Creek State Park, about 50 miles east of Atlanta. Its rural location provides substantially darker skies than metro Atlanta. The observatory has a free public open house Saturday, Aug. 15 — after the Perseids' peak, but some meteors should still be active. Click here for information.

🌃 What if you're stuck in Atlanta?

Don't give up.

Light pollution will wash out many of the smaller and dimmer meteors, so viewers in Atlanta should expect to see fewer than observers in rural Georgia.

But the Perseids are famous for producing bright fireballs. Turn off outdoor lights if possible and find the darkest location available with a broad view of the sky.

🔭 Do you need a telescope?

No — and you're probably better off without one.

Meteors move quickly and can appear anywhere overhead. A telescope dramatically narrows your field of view, making it harder to catch them.

Instead, use your naked eyes and take in as much of the sky as possible.

🎒 What to bring

Keep it simple:

🪑 Reclining lawn chair or blanket

🔴 Red flashlight or headlamp

🦟 Bug spray

💧 Water

🍿 Snacks

🧥 Light jacket

🔋 Charged phone

👟 Appropriate shoes if you're heading to an overlook or trail

Once you're settled, avoid looking at your phone. Give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

☁️ Check the sky before you leave

Clouds could be the biggest spoiler this year. Viewing is entirely dependent on having breaks in the cloud cover, and conditions can vary considerably across North Georgia.

If you're planning to drive an hour or two to an overlook, campground or organized event, check the latest weather and the event's status before leaving home.

The good news is that the Perseids don't end Thursday morning. The shower remains active through Aug. 24, so even if clouds spoil the peak, there will still be opportunities to spot stragglers on clearer nights.

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