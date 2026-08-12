North Georgia weather: Feel-like temps around 100 degrees by weekend

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The Brief Metro Atlanta and North Georgia will get progressively hotter this week, with temperatures eventually flirting with 100 degrees. High humidity will push heat index values into the triple digits after Wednesday, with little relief overnight. Scattered thunderstorms remain possible each day, bringing heavy rain, lightning and a risk of localized flash flooding.



The summer heat is about to crank up across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, with temperatures climbing each day and the heat index expected to soar into the triple digits.

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What we know:

Wednesday could end up being the most tolerable day of the stretch. Temperatures will climb as sunshine returns between scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the heat index may remain just below 100 degrees. That is expected to change as the week continues.

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologists say each day will get a little hotter, with actual temperatures eventually flirting with the 100-degree mark. High humidity will make it feel even hotter, easily pushing heat index readings above 100.

Heat builds after Wednesday

What's next:

Wednesday's temperatures are expected to run only somewhat above average, but the warming trend will continue through the remainder of the week.

The bigger concern will be the combination of heat and humidity. Wednesday's heat index could stay just below 100, but forecasters say they cannot make the same promise for the days that follow.

Adding to the problem will be warm and muggy nights. Temperatures are not expected to drop significantly overnight, limiting the amount of relief from the daytime heat. Several consecutive days of high daytime temperatures and warm nights can increase the stress of prolonged heat exposure.

🌡️ HEAT BUILDS THIS WEEK

🌦️ WEDNESDAY: Hot and muggy with scattered afternoon storms. Heat index near 100°. A few storms could produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

🥵 THURSDAY: Turning hotter. High humidity pushes feels-like temperatures into the triple digits. Scattered afternoon storms remain possible.

🔥 FRIDAY: Dangerous heat becomes a bigger concern. Temperatures continue climbing with a heat index above 100°. Limited relief overnight.

☀️ WEEKEND: The heat sticks around. Actual temperatures could flirt with 100°, while high humidity makes it feel even hotter. Pop-up storms could provide brief relief.

⚠️ BOTTOM LINE: Expect increasing heat, high humidity and warm nights through the end of the week. Stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Storms could provide temporary relief

The hotter weather does not mean North Georgia will dry out.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to remain part of the forecast, particularly during the afternoon and evening. Wednesday's rain chances are expected to increase after noon, with periods of sunshine between storms.

North Georgia was already dealing with a muggy start Wednesday after another round of storms moved through overnight. Some areas received heavy rain and frequent lightning, while Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport recorded a little less than a half-inch of rain during the previous 24 hours.

Another round of storms is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon, with activity peaking later in the day. A severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Areas that have already received significant rainfall could also face a renewed threat of localized flash flooding if additional heavy downpours repeatedly move over the same locations.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team is watching the possibility of another wave of storms developing after midnight, similar to what happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Staying safe in the heat

What you can do:

With heat index values expected to climb above 100 degrees, people spending time outdoors should take the heat seriously. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shade and try to limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Children and pets should never be left inside parked vehicles, even for a short period of time. People should also check on older adults and others who may be particularly vulnerable during prolonged stretches of hot weather.

The combination of rising temperatures, high humidity and warm nights means North Georgia will get little opportunity to cool down as the week progresses — making the cumulative effects of the heat increasingly important to watch.