Atlanta police auditing use of Flock license plate reader system

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The Brief Atlanta police are auditing employee use of the Flock license plate reader system. The department is checking whether employees accessed the system for personal or other improper reasons. The review follows the arrests of more than a dozen law enforcement officers across Georgia accused of illegally accessing the system.



The Atlanta Police Department is conducting an audit to determine whether any employees improperly accessed or misused the Flock license plate reader system.

What they're saying:

APD said officials are reviewing use of the technology to determine whether any officers or other employees accessed the system for personal reasons.

Flock's automated license plate reader technology uses cameras to capture information about passing vehicles, including license plates. The system can be used by law enforcement agencies to search for vehicles and track where particular license plates have been detected.

Why APD is reviewing the system

Why you should care:

The Atlanta audit comes after more than a dozen law enforcement officers around Georgia were arrested for allegedly illegally accessing the Flock system.

APD has not said whether it has identified any employees suspected of improper use or how long the department's audit is expected to take.

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Flock cameras used across the country

Big picture view:

According to Flock, nearly 100,000 cameras are deployed in more than 6,000 communities across 49 states.

Law enforcement agencies use the technology to help locate stolen vehicles, identify vehicles connected to crimes and assist with investigations. However, the ability to search license plate information and review where vehicles have been detected has also raised questions about access, oversight and potential misuse.