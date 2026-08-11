Atlanta police auditing use of Flock license plate reader system
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is conducting an audit to determine whether any employees improperly accessed or misused the Flock license plate reader system.
What they're saying:
APD said officials are reviewing use of the technology to determine whether any officers or other employees accessed the system for personal reasons.
Flock's automated license plate reader technology uses cameras to capture information about passing vehicles, including license plates. The system can be used by law enforcement agencies to search for vehicles and track where particular license plates have been detected.
Why APD is reviewing the system
Why you should care:
The Atlanta audit comes after more than a dozen law enforcement officers around Georgia were arrested for allegedly illegally accessing the Flock system.
APD has not said whether it has identified any employees suspected of improper use or how long the department's audit is expected to take.
OTHER RECENT STORIES
- Polk County officer arrested for misusing Flock system, GBI reports
- Coweta Sheriff employees resign over Flock camera misuse
- Henry County Police search for man accused of vandalizing Flock cameras
- Georgia Flock cameras spark widespread misuse fears
- Habersham County deputy fired, arrested for misuse of license plate data
- DeKalb deputy arrested for misuse of Flock tech
Flock cameras used across the country
Big picture view:
According to Flock, nearly 100,000 cameras are deployed in more than 6,000 communities across 49 states.
Law enforcement agencies use the technology to help locate stolen vehicles, identify vehicles connected to crimes and assist with investigations. However, the ability to search license plate information and review where vehicles have been detected has also raised questions about access, oversight and potential misuse.