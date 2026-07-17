DeKalb deputy arrested for misuse of Flock tech

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The Brief Sgt. Kabiru Salawu was arrested on Friday after an internal probe revealed he allegedly misused the agency's surveillance systems. Salawu faces a felony charge of violation of oath of office and a misdemeanor charge of misusing license plate data. The former deputy, who served with the agency for nearly 17 years, is currently locked up at the DeKalb County Jail.



A veteran DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been fired and arrested following an internal investigation into the unauthorized use of license plate reader technology, officials announced Friday.

Misuse of plate reader technology

What we know:

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the agency launched an internal investigation into Sgt. Kabiru Salawu regarding his access to department systems. Investigators discovered that Salawu was engaging in the unauthorized use of the department's Flock Safety technology, a specialized network used by law enforcement to track and monitor vehicle license plates.

Following the findings of the internal probe, Salawu's employment with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was immediately terminated. He was stripped of his position and booked on criminal charges, including misdemeanor misuse of license plate data.

Statement from Sheriff Maddox

What they're saying:

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox addressed the arrest on Friday, issuing a stern reminder that technology and data safety within law enforcement will be strictly guarded. Maddox noted that the department moved swiftly once the policy violations were confirmed.

"The public expects and deserves integrity from every member of this agency," Sheriff Maddox said in a statement. "The misuse of law enforcement technology or confidential information for any unauthorized purpose is a serious breach of the public's trust and will not be tolerated. When misconduct is identified, we act swiftly, hold those responsible accountable, and remain committed to the highest ethical standards."

Criminal charges and next steps

Dig deeper:

Records indicate that Salawu was a long-term fixture within the department, having been continuously employed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since August 24, 2009.

In addition to the misdemeanor technology misuse charge, Salawu faces a severe felony count of Violation of Oath of Office. He is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.