Clayton County woman says fake bail bonds scam cost her $650

The Brief Cassandra Moore told FOX 5 she lost $650 after receiving what she believed was a legitimate call from someone claiming to work for a bail bonds company. Moore says she still doesn't know how the scammers obtained her information, but believes they preyed on her emotions as a concerned mother. The Clayton County Police Department says scams involving fake bail bondsmen, people impersonating law enforcement officers, and callers claiming a loved one needs emergency bail money have become increasingly common.



A Clayton County woman is sharing her story after she says scammers posing as bail bonds agents convinced her to send hundreds of dollars she believed would help get her son out of jail.

Targeted by scammers

The backstory:

Cassandra Moore told FOX 5 she lost $650 after receiving what she believed was a legitimate call from someone claiming to work for a bail bonds company. She hopes speaking out will prevent others from becoming victims of similar scams.

"I want everyone in the state of Georgia to know that this scam is real, and it's big," Moore said.

According to Moore, the caller claimed her son's bond had been set at $375 and told her he also needed a $275 ankle monitor before he could be released.

"They had a real good script. I mean it was sounding so legit," Moore said. "He was saying that my son's bond is $375. That was affordable. Then he said that my son needed an ankle monitor. That was $275, so I sent him both payments. So that equaled up to $650."

Moore said the caller identified himself as "Christopher Bates" with a company he called First Action Bail Bonds and even provided what appeared to be a payment receipt. She now believes both the name and receipt were fraudulent.

She said the caller initially asked for $500 before lowering the amount after she explained she couldn't afford it.

"He had a real script," Moore said. "He said the Zelle was full from the bonds earlier in the day, so send it Apple Cash or PayPal."

It wasn't until Moore later spoke with her son that she realized something was wrong. She learned his first court appearance wasn't scheduled until the following day, making it impossible for the release process described by the caller to have been legitimate.

After realizing she had been scammed, Moore tried calling the number back. She said no one answered until she called from a different phone number.

"I told them, 'Y'all messed with the wrong old lady. Y'all done took my money and you're going to pay for it,'" she said.

Moore says she still doesn't know how the scammers obtained her information, but believes they preyed on her emotions as a concerned mother.

"Times are hard right now. Nobody, especially me, can afford for someone to take $650 from me," Moore said. "I'm 60-something years old and still working. Get a job."

Moore said Apple informed her there was little the company could do because she voluntarily authorized the Apple Cash payment. She was advised to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.

Police warn scam is becoming more common

What they're saying:

The Clayton County Police Department says scams involving fake bail bondsmen, people impersonating law enforcement officers, and callers claiming a loved one needs emergency bail money have become increasingly common.

Police say scammers often create a sense of urgency by claiming a family member has been arrested and must be released immediately. They rely on fear and emotional pressure to persuade victims to send money before verifying the situation.

Investigators recommend residents:

Never send money to someone whose identity you have not independently verified.

Remember that law enforcement agencies will never request payment through Apple Cash, PayPal, Zelle, gift cards, cryptocurrency or similar payment methods.

Verify any bail bond company by researching the business independently and calling a publicly listed phone number.

Contact the jail or court directly to confirm a loved one's custody status before sending money.

Be skeptical of anyone demanding immediate payment or discouraging you from contacting family members or authorities.

Never provide personal or banking information to unsolicited callers or messages.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately. Officials also recommend contacting your bank, credit card company, or payment service as quickly as possible to determine whether a transaction can be stopped or recovered.