'A coward move': 75-year-old grandma shot handing out baked goods

The Brief A 75-year-old woman remains hospitalized after she was shot in the back while handing out baked goods at an East Point gas station Wednesday morning. The victim's family and local investigators expressed deep outrage over the broad-daylight attack, calling the unidentified shooter a coward. East Point police are searching for suspects and a motive, with Crime Stoppers offering a $5,000 reward for anonymous tips.



Authorities are searching for suspects after a 75-year-old grandmother was shot in the back Wednesday morning while passing out food to the needy.

Key details of the shooting

What we know:

Dorothy Gordon was passing out baked goods at an East Point Chevron gas station around 9 a.m. Wednesday when gunfire erupted. Initially, witnesses in the area thought the 75-year-old had simply fallen, but arriving paramedics discovered she had been shot in the back.

Gordon was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she remains hospitalized with the bullet still lodged in her back.

The shooter fled the scene immediately after the gunfire. While East Point police noted that several people were in the area when the incident occurred, authorities are still actively searching for suspects and a motive.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet stated what led to the gunfire or if Gordon was intentionally targeted.

Family and police react with outrage

What they're saying:

The victim's son, Justin Gordon, expressed deep shock over the broad-daylight attack.

"They were cowards," Gordon said. "To shoot somebody, then run away. It is a coward move."

He shared that his mother regularly volunteers her time to give back, noting it is unfortunate when someone trying to do the right thing faces a tragedy like this.

Investigators emphasized that their ultimate goal is to deliver closure to Gordon's family, promising a relentless investigation into the senseless shooting.

How you can help

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who has any knowledge of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and has posted a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Callers can remain completely anonymous and still be eligible for the cash reward.