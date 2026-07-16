75-year-old woman shot while delivering food identified
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 75-year-old woman who was shot while volunteering at an outdoor food distribution in East Point on Wednesday morning has been publicly identified.
What we know:
East Point police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Washington Road shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Dorothy Gordon, 75, lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. First responders transported her to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
PREVIOUS STORY: Woman, 75, shot while delivering food in East Point neighborhood
A preliminary investigation by detectives revealed that Gordon was at the location distributing food to people in need when multiple gunshots erupted in the area. She was struck by the gunfire while actively assisting members of her community.
What we don't know:
Investigators do not yet know who fired the gunshots or what motivated the shooting. No suspect descriptions or names have been released by police.
Detectives believe several people were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the gunfire. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help identify those responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads police to an arrest in the case.
The Source: The details in this story were provided by investigators with the City of East Point Police Department, who released information regarding the ongoing shooting investigation and the identity of the victim.