75-year-old woman shot while delivering food identified

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The Brief Investigators in East Point are searching for the shooter who targeted a 75-year-old woman while she was helping her community. Dorothy Gordon was shot on Wednesday morning while distributing food to people in need on Washington Road. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.



A 75-year-old woman who was shot while volunteering at an outdoor food distribution in East Point on Wednesday morning has been publicly identified.

What we know:

East Point police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Washington Road shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Dorothy Gordon, 75, lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. First responders transported her to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

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A preliminary investigation by detectives revealed that Gordon was at the location distributing food to people in need when multiple gunshots erupted in the area. She was struck by the gunfire while actively assisting members of her community.

What we don't know:

Investigators do not yet know who fired the gunshots or what motivated the shooting. No suspect descriptions or names have been released by police.

Detectives believe several people were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the gunfire. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help identify those responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads police to an arrest in the case.