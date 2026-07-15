Woman, 75, shot while delivering food in East Point neighborhood

The Brief A 75-year-old woman was shot Wednesday while delivering food to residents in an East Point neighborhood. The victim was already in an ambulance when police officers arrived at the scene. Investigators are searching for evidence, interviewing witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance video.



A 75-year-old woman was shot while delivering food in an East Point neighborhood Wednesday, the East Point Police Department said.

What we know:

Officers were called to a location near Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway. Police said the woman was already in an ambulance when officers arrived.

Investigators secured the scene to search for evidence, talk with witnesses and review nearby surveillance video. Workers at the location told police they knew the woman because she routinely distributed food to members of the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

The identity and current medical condition of the 75-year-old woman remain unknown.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive for the shooting or details about potential suspects.

It is unclear whether any surveillance video has yielded suspect descriptions or if investigators have identified any leads.