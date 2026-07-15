Woman, 75, shot while delivering food in East Point neighborhood
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 75-year-old woman was shot while delivering food in an East Point neighborhood Wednesday, the East Point Police Department said.
What we know:
Officers were called to a location near Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway. Police said the woman was already in an ambulance when officers arrived.
Investigators secured the scene to search for evidence, talk with witnesses and review nearby surveillance video. Workers at the location told police they knew the woman because she routinely distributed food to members of the neighborhood.
What we don't know:
The identity and current medical condition of the 75-year-old woman remain unknown.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive for the shooting or details about potential suspects.
It is unclear whether any surveillance video has yielded suspect descriptions or if investigators have identified any leads.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the East Point Police Department, who explained the initial details of the shooting and the status of the investigation.