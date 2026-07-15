Grandmother charged after 2-year-old drowns in Roswell pool

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The Brief Emelisa Paz-Santos, 44, faces involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child cruelty charges following the June drowning death of her 2-year-old grandson in Roswell. First responders pulled Axel Delgado from a clubhouse pool on June 21 while bystanders performed CPR, but the child died the next day. Detectives arrested Paz-Santos on July 14 after review of surveillance footage and interviews showed she failed to provide adequate care.



A 44-year-old grandmother faces charges after police arrested her in connection with the June drowning death of her 2-year-old grandson at a Roswell clubhouse pool.

What we know:

The Roswell Police Department charged Emelisa Paz-Santos with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree cruelty to children following an extensive probe.

Emergency crews rushed to the Harbor Landing clubhouse pool around 9:30 p.m. on June 21 following reports of a child drowning.

First responders took over life-saving measures from bystanders who were administering CPR to 2-year-old Axel Delgado.

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Delgado was rushed to an area hospital, where he died the next day.

Investigators determined the drowning occurred during a social gathering while Paz-Santos failed to provide adequate care and supervision.

After consulting with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, detectives obtained warrants and booked Paz-Santos into the Fulton County Jail after she surrendered on July 14.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific surveillance video footage or the detailed witness statements used to secure the arrest warrants. It remains unclear when Paz-Santos will make her initial court appearance or if she has retained legal counsel.