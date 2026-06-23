2-year-old dies after drowning in Roswell apartment pool
ROSWELL, Ga. - A toddler has died after being pulled from a clubhouse swimming pool Sunday night in a Roswell neighborhood, prompting a police investigation into the tragedy.
What we know:
Emergency crews rushed to the clubhouse pool at 1500 Harbor Landing around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a child drowned, officials said.
Rescuers performed lifesaving aid at the scene before rushing the 2-year-old to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
The young child ultimately died on Monday, according to the Roswell Police Department.
What we don't know:
The agency's criminal investigations division is currently trying to figure out the exact circumstances that led to the drowning. Officials have not publicly released the name or identity of the 2-year-old child.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Roswell Police Department.