2-year-old dies after drowning in Roswell apartment pool

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The Brief A 2-year-old child died Monday following a tragic pool drowning near Martin Lake in Roswell, authorities confirmed. First responders rushed to the clubhouse pool on Harbor Landing Sunday night to perform lifesaving measures on the toddler. Detectives are actively working to determine exactly what led to the devastating incident over the weekend.



A toddler has died after being pulled from a clubhouse swimming pool Sunday night in a Roswell neighborhood, prompting a police investigation into the tragedy.

What we know:

Emergency crews rushed to the clubhouse pool at 1500 Harbor Landing around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a child drowned, officials said.

Rescuers performed lifesaving aid at the scene before rushing the 2-year-old to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The young child ultimately died on Monday, according to the Roswell Police Department.

What we don't know:

The agency's criminal investigations division is currently trying to figure out the exact circumstances that led to the drowning. Officials have not publicly released the name or identity of the 2-year-old child.