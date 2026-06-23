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2-year-old dies after drowning in Roswell apartment pool

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Roswell
Published June 23, 2026 10:48 AM EDT
Published June 23, 2026 10:48 AM EDT
article

Clubhouse pool at 1500 Harbor Landing in Roswell where a 2-year-old reportedly died on June 21, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief

    • A 2-year-old child died Monday following a tragic pool drowning near Martin Lake in Roswell, authorities confirmed.
    • First responders rushed to the clubhouse pool on Harbor Landing Sunday night to perform lifesaving measures on the toddler.
    • Detectives are actively working to determine exactly what led to the devastating incident over the weekend.

ROSWELL, Ga. - A toddler has died after being pulled from a clubhouse swimming pool Sunday night in a Roswell neighborhood, prompting a police investigation into the tragedy. 

What we know:

Emergency crews rushed to the clubhouse pool at 1500 Harbor Landing around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a child drowned, officials said.

Rescuers performed lifesaving aid at the scene before rushing the 2-year-old to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The young child ultimately died on Monday, according to the Roswell Police Department.

What we don't know:

The agency's criminal investigations division is currently trying to figure out the exact circumstances that led to the drowning. Officials have not publicly released the name or identity of the 2-year-old child. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Roswell Police Department. 

RoswellCrime and Public SafetyNews