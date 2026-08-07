Colin Gray, father of Apalachee shooter, wants a new trial | What we know

The Brief Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, has filed a motion seeking a new trial after his conviction and 15-year prison sentence. The motion argues the verdict was not supported by the evidence, was strongly against the weight of the evidence and was contrary to law. Gray became the first parent of a U.S. school shooter convicted of murder for actions connected to a mass shooting.



Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, is asking for a new trial following his conviction on murder and other charges connected to the September 2024 mass shooting.

What we know:

Gray's attorneys filed a motion for a new trial Wednesday in Barrow County, days after the 55-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The filing argues the guilty verdict was "contrary to evidence and without evidence to support it" and "decidedly and strongly against the weight of the evidence."

The motion also claims the verdict was "contrary to law and the principles of justice and equity."

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Gray convicted in landmark case

The backstory:

A Barrow County jury found Gray guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, multiple counts of second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

The charges stemmed from the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School.

Gray's son, Colt Gray, killed students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall. Nine other people were injured.

Prosecutors argued Colin Gray was criminally negligent when he purchased the AR-style rifle later used in the shooting and allowed his son access to it despite warning signs about the teenager's mental health and potential for violence.

The case represented a significant expansion of efforts to hold parents criminally responsible when their children commit school shootings. Colin Gray became the first parent of a school shooter in the United States to be convicted of murder for actions tied to a mass shooting.

Judge called case 'unique'

What they're saying:

During sentencing, Judge Nicholas Primm acknowledged that Gray did not carry out the shooting or know that his son was going to attack the school.

Primm said, however, that Gray's criminal conduct was directly connected to his son's actions, making the case "a little unique."

Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose an 80-year prison sentence. Gray's defense requested a 20-year sentence with 10 years to serve in prison.

Primm ultimately sentenced Gray to 15 years behind bars.

Gray has since been transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. Georgia Department of Corrections records list his maximum possible release date as Sept. 5, 2039.

Legal expert breakdown

Legal expert "The Fly Lawyer," who is not connected to the case, reviewed the two-page motion for a new trial filed Wednesday in Barrow County. He noted that the appeal centers on claims that the evidence was insufficient to sustain the conviction.

The attorney pointed out that a primary line of defense focuses on how Georgia law applies to the charges. Under the statute, a second-degree cruelty to children conviction typically requires the accused to directly inflict cruelty resulting in death.

"This statute says that in order to be guilty, the person must physically do cruelty to a child when this child dies. Colin Gray didn’t do anything to anyone at that school," the attorney stated, highlighting that Colin Gray's son carried out the shooting.

While motions for a new trial are routinely denied by trial judges, "The Fly Lawyer" explained that this step is a standard prerequisite.

Since the case involves murder charges, the appeal will ultimately advance to the Georgia Supreme Court for a formal determination.

Colt Gray serving life without parole

What we know:

Colt Gray, now 16, pleaded guilty to 55 felony charges, including four counts of malice murder, for the Apalachee High School shooting.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The teenager is being held in a juvenile detention facility until he turns 17, when he is expected to be transferred to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

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What happens now

What's next:

The motion for a new trial begins the process of challenging Colin Gray's convictions in the trial court.

The judge will have to consider the defense's arguments and determine whether the convictions should stand or Gray should receive a new trial.