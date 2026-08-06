Procession route set for fallen 25-year-old Georgia soldier

The Brief 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, a Georgia soldier killed in action, will be buried with military honors in Canton on Friday. Family and friends gathered Thursday for a visitation in Woodstock honoring the 25-year-old Army officer's service. Procession supporters plan to line local roads as the hero's family prepares for his final resting place.



A 25-year-old Army officer who died during overseas military service will be laid to rest with full military honors on Friday in Canton.

Military visitation held

What we know:

Friends, military veterans and family members gathered Thursday at the Woodstock Funeral Home to pay their respects to 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan. The Army air defense artillery officer, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, died July 18 during overseas operations.

What they're saying:

"It's really sad when somebody dies that young," said Lou Schoemer, a military veteran and long-time family friend. Family friend Judy Schoemer shared the deep grief felt by those close to the officer, adding, "We knew Tyler when he was small. It's really hard, that's their only son."

Hero's journey home

The backstory:

President Donald Trump met with Feehan's parents at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware during the dignified transfer of fallen service members. Following the transfer, Feehan's parents flew with the president on Air Force One to Cobb County, where Trump addressed a crowd at Wheeler High School.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet provided detailed circumstances surrounding the specific incident that led to Feehan's death during the operation. It has been reported that he died during Operation Epic Fury, but the Department of Defense is simply saying he died during "overseas operations."

Procession route set

What's next:

Feehan will be buried Friday with military honors at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Community members are encouraged to gather at 11 a.m. near the intersection of Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Marietta Highway to line the roads as the funeral procession passes.

A map details the funeral procession route along Interstate 575 and Highway 20 leading to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, where community members will gather to honor fallen 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan as he is laid to rest with full military honor Expand

What you can do:

Locals planning to support the family can line the procession route on Friday morning. Army veteran Joel Stalcup expressed the feeling of many in the community, saying, "I'll be out there. It's for the family."